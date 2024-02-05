AKNG infantry commander reflects on cold weather integration training in Bethel, Alaska

Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Troy Irish, rear detachment commander of Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment.
Description: Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska for February drill weekend to conduct cold weather integration training Feb. 3-4, 2024. The Soldiers trained across the Bethel landscape of frozen tundra to enhance their ability to fight in an arctic environment and properly use their cold weather equipment in harsh conditions.
