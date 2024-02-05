Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG infantry commander reflects on cold weather integration training in Bethel, Alaska

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Troy Irish, rear detachment commander of Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment.

    Description: Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska for February drill weekend to conduct cold weather integration training Feb. 3-4, 2024. The Soldiers trained across the Bethel landscape of frozen tundra to enhance their ability to fight in an arctic environment and properly use their cold weather equipment in harsh conditions.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 14:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912271
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113897
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: BETHEL, AK, US
    Hometown: BETHEL, AK, US
    Hometown: FAIRBANKS, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKNG infantry commander reflects on cold weather integration training in Bethel, Alaska, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Infantry
    Cold Weather
    AKNG

