Coast Guard members reunite with dog they rescued

Marine science technicians from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston reunite with Connie, a dog they rescued from a container, at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in Spring, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024. Connie is headed to the DMV area where she will be awaiting adoption. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)