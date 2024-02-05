Marine science technicians from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston reunite with Connie, a dog they rescued from a container, at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in Spring, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024. Connie is headed to the DMV area where she will be awaiting adoption. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912266
|VIRIN:
|240206-G-XR638-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110113795
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SPRING, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard members reunite with dog they rescued, by PO3 Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
