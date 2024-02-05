Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members reunite with dog they rescued

    SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Marine science technicians from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston reunite with Connie, a dog they rescued from a container, at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in Spring, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024. Connie is headed to the DMV area where she will be awaiting adoption. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

