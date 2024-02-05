Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd MLG Force Fitness Instructors Course: Obstacle Course Exam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a scored obstacle course during the Force Fitness Instructors Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the course to understand how to utilize structured functional exercise science in order to optimize performance, reduce injuries, and maximize unit physical readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912263
    VIRIN: 240202-M-MP515-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113750
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG Force Fitness Instructors Course: Obstacle Course Exam, by LCpl Brianna Lagarda Saenz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG, FFI, Exercise, USMC, Fitness, USNORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT