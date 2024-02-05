U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a scored obstacle course during the Force Fitness Instructors Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the course to understand how to utilize structured functional exercise science in order to optimize performance, reduce injuries, and maximize unit physical readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912263
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-MP515-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110113750
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MLG Force Fitness Instructors Course: Obstacle Course Exam, by LCpl Brianna Lagarda Saenz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT