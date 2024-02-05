2nd MLG Force Fitness Instructors Course: Obstacle Course Exam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912263" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a scored obstacle course during the Force Fitness Instructors Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the course to understand how to utilize structured functional exercise science in order to optimize performance, reduce injuries, and maximize unit physical readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brianna Lagarda Saenz)