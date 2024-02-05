Canine Companions visit 129th Rescue Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912261" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage of a visit by the Canine Companions, Feb. 3, 2024, to the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The service dogs and service dogs in training visited the wing to bring comfort and cheer to work centers during the drill weekend. Scheduled visits by Canine Companions is one of the wing’s resiliency initiatives to lower stress and support positive mental health for the wing’s Airmen. The visit coincided with an NBA Hoops for Troops event featuring former Golden State Warrior Adonal Foyle, seen at end of b-roll with multiple dogs. iPhone 1080p footage at 30fps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)