B-roll footage of a visit by the Canine Companions, Feb. 3, 2024, to the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The service dogs and service dogs in training visited the wing to bring comfort and cheer to work centers during the drill weekend. Scheduled visits by Canine Companions is one of the wing’s resiliency initiatives to lower stress and support positive mental health for the wing’s Airmen. Shot at 1080p and 60fps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912260
|VIRIN:
|240203-Z-FD650-3198
|Filename:
|DOD_110113746
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Canine Companions visit 129th Rescue Wing, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
California
