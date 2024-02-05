Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canine Companions visit 129th Rescue Wing

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    B-roll footage of a visit by the Canine Companions, Feb. 3, 2024, to the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The service dogs and service dogs in training visited the wing to bring comfort and cheer to work centers during the drill weekend. Scheduled visits by Canine Companions is one of the wing’s resiliency initiatives to lower stress and support positive mental health for the wing’s Airmen. Shot at 1080p and 60fps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912260
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-FD650-3198
    Filename: DOD_110113746
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US

    This work, Canine Companions visit 129th Rescue Wing, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California

    mental health
    resiliency
    therapy dog
    129th Rescue Wing
    service animal
    129RQW

