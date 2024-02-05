Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th Army Band - Ball Der Offiziere

    VIENNA, AUSTRIA

    01.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 40th Army Band, Vermont National Guard, played music at the 2024 Ball Der Offiziere as honored guests at the Hofburg Palace, Vienna, Austria, January 19th, 2024. The Vermont National Guard were honored guests at the Officers Ball as part of the State Partnership Program initiatives with the Austrian Bundasheer.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912251
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-WG583-6001
    Filename: DOD_110113540
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: VIENNA, AT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 40th Army Band - Ball Der Offiziere, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

