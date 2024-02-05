U.S. Army Soldiers of the 40th Army Band, Vermont National Guard, played music at the 2024 Ball Der Offiziere as honored guests at the Hofburg Palace, Vienna, Austria, January 19th, 2024. The Vermont National Guard were honored guests at the Officers Ball as part of the State Partnership Program initiatives with the Austrian Bundasheer.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912251
|VIRIN:
|240119-Z-WG583-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_110113540
|Length:
|00:10:44
|Location:
|VIENNA, AT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 40th Army Band - Ball Der Offiziere, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
