40th Army Band - Ball Der Offiziere

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 40th Army Band, Vermont National Guard, played music at the 2024 Ball Der Offiziere as honored guests at the Hofburg Palace, Vienna, Austria, January 19th, 2024. The Vermont National Guard were honored guests at the Officers Ball as part of the State Partnership Program initiatives with the Austrian Bundasheer.