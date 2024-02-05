Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Wainscott, Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Loe, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan McMahon, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Reyes, all marine science technicians at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, discover a dog trapped in a shipping container at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024. During a routine container inspection, the Coast Guardsmen heard barking and scratching noises emanating from a container in which the dog had been trapped for at least eight days. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Loe)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912242
|VIRIN:
|240131-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110113298
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SEABROOK, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard marine inspectors rescue dog from shipping container in Seabrook, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT