    Coast Guard marine inspectors rescue dog from shipping container in Seabrook, Texas

    SEABROOK, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Wainscott, Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Loe, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan McMahon, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Reyes, all marine science technicians at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, discover a dog trapped in a shipping container at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024. During a routine container inspection, the Coast Guardsmen heard barking and scratching noises emanating from a container in which the dog had been trapped for at least eight days. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Loe)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912242
    VIRIN: 240131-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_110113298
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SEABROOK, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Uscg
    rescue
    container
    port
    houston
    dog

