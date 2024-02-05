Coast Guard marine inspectors rescue dog from shipping container in Seabrook, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Wainscott, Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Loe, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan McMahon, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Reyes, all marine science technicians at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, discover a dog trapped in a shipping container at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024. During a routine container inspection, the Coast Guardsmen heard barking and scratching noises emanating from a container in which the dog had been trapped for at least eight days. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Loe)