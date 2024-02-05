Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demopolis Lock and Dam BROLL

    DEMOPOLIS, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Dalton Yoder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The Demopolis Lock and Dam is located on the Tombigbee River and is a part of the Tenn-Tom Waterway, facilitating navigation and controlling water levels. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started repairs this weekend after a concrete breach in the structure happened on January 16th.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912241
    VIRIN: 240202-A-EV896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113289
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: DEMOPOLIS, AL, US

    Demopolis
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers
    AtlantaCorps
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

