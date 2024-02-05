Demopolis Lock and Dam BROLL

The Demopolis Lock and Dam is located on the Tombigbee River and is a part of the Tenn-Tom Waterway, facilitating navigation and controlling water levels. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started repairs this weekend after a concrete breach in the structure happened on January 16th.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912241
|VIRIN:
|240202-A-EV896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110113289
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|DEMOPOLIS, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
