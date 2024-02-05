Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Mach Turbine Engine

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Ryan Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    High Mach Turbine Engines are compact and enable robust highspeed operations over long distances.

    Air-delivered, high-speed weapon systems must incorporate and balance material selection, aerodynamics, structures, flight controls, fuel, batteries, mission payloads, etc. – all within in a highly constrained package size and cost. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912238
    VIRIN: 060224-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113158
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: OH, US

    science
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    HMTE

