High Mach Turbine Engine

High Mach Turbine Engines are compact and enable robust highspeed operations over long distances.
Air-delivered, high-speed weapon systems must incorporate and balance material selection, aerodynamics, structures, flight controls, fuel, batteries, mission payloads, etc. – all within in a highly constrained package size and cost. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912238
|VIRIN:
|060224-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110113158
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
