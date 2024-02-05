video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paladin is a Group‐2 Low Collateral Effects Interceptor (LCEI) designed to defeat Group 1 & 2 small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) threats. It is a fully autonomous “wingman” for security operations with a suite of security missions such as perimeter security, sUAS interception, loudspeaker interdiction, and fenceline inspection. The Paladin system has been built on the best and most affordable commercial UAS, reducing production cost. (Courtesy Video)