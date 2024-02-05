Paladin is a Group‐2 Low Collateral Effects Interceptor (LCEI) designed to defeat Group 1 & 2 small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) threats. It is a fully autonomous “wingman” for security operations with a suite of security missions such as perimeter security, sUAS interception, loudspeaker interdiction, and fenceline inspection. The Paladin system has been built on the best and most affordable commercial UAS, reducing production cost. (Courtesy Video)
