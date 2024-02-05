Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paladin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Ryan Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Paladin is a Group‐2 Low Collateral Effects Interceptor (LCEI) designed to defeat Group 1 & 2 small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) threats. It is a fully autonomous “wingman” for security operations with a suite of security missions such as perimeter security, sUAS interception, loudspeaker interdiction, and fenceline inspection. The Paladin system has been built on the best and most affordable commercial UAS, reducing production cost. (Courtesy Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912236
    VIRIN: 060224-F-F3963-1005
    Filename: DOD_110113138
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paladin, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paladin
    science
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT