    AERRES

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation office’s App Enabled Rapidly Reprogrammable EW/EMS Systems (AERRES) experiment is focused on enhancing electronic warfare (EW) capabilities to make them more flexible and adaptable against modern EW threats.. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912234
    VIRIN: 060224-F-F3963-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113136
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    science
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    AERRES

