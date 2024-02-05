Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    En Route Care

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The En Route Care Training Department in the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, or USAFSAM, trains medical personnel across the Department of Defense to transport and deliver care to warfighters all over the world. USAFSAM is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing.(Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912233
    VIRIN: 060224-F-F3963-1003
    Filename: DOD_110113135
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    science
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
    En Route Care

