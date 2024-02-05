Global Lightning is a prototyping and experimentation campaign to provide reliable, secure satellite communications to both stationary and mobile users. The effort started in 2018 by testing communications through prototype satellites launched by emerging commercial space internet vendors, including SpaceX Starlink (precursor to Starshield), OneWeb, and Telesat. (Courtesy Video)
|02.06.2024
|02.06.2024 09:44
|Package
|912232
|060224-F-F3963-1004
|DOD_110113134
|00:02:06
|OH, US
|0
|0
