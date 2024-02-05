Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Lightning

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Global Lightning is a prototyping and experimentation campaign to provide reliable, secure satellite communications to both stationary and mobile users. The effort started in 2018 by testing communications through prototype satellites launched by emerging commercial space internet vendors, including SpaceX Starlink (precursor to Starshield), OneWeb, and Telesat. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:44
    Location: OH, US

    Global Lightning

