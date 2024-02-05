Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biocement

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL is collaborating with a North Carolina-based small business to develop biomanufacturing processes to rapidly expand austere airfields using common agricultural chemicals and natural resources (soil and water) found at the location. These processes significantly reduce the need for heavy equipment, large teams of civil engineers and large quantities of cement and other materials to be shipped to the site. Instead, it allows bacteria to transform the local soil into hardened "biocement" by creating calcium carbonate crystals and binding the soil. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912231
    VIRIN: 060224-F-F3963-1002
    Filename: DOD_110113132
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    science
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    AFA
