Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, recap the 81st TRG's first quarterly drill down of 2024. They also discuss the upcoming Keesler Resident Advisory Board meeting, Mardi Gras safety, the 81st TRW's Annual Awards Ceremony, the Dragon Tank innovation contest, and the reopening of the BBEC lounge.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|912230
|VIRIN:
|240205-F-PI774-3843
|Filename:
|DOD_110113127
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 05 February 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
