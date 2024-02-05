Keesler News 05 February 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, recap the 81st TRG's first quarterly drill down of 2024. They also discuss the upcoming Keesler Resident Advisory Board meeting, Mardi Gras safety, the 81st TRW's Annual Awards Ceremony, the Dragon Tank innovation contest, and the reopening of the BBEC lounge.