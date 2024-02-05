U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, USAFE-AFAFRICA command chief, share their takes on resilience at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2024. The command team hosted a Resiliency Day event with about 1,100 USAFE staff members in attendance, both online and in person, to highlight the importance of staying resilient. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 07:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912216
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-FN350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112954
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA highlights resilience, by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
