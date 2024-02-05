Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA highlights resilience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, USAFE-AFAFRICA command chief, share their takes on resilience at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2024. The command team hosted a Resiliency Day event with about 1,100 USAFE staff members in attendance, both online and in person, to highlight the importance of staying resilient. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 07:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912216
    VIRIN: 240206-F-FN350-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112954
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA highlights resilience, by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    resilience
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT