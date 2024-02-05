Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The BIG Game on AFN Now

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    The BIG Game is February 11, 2024 and you can watch it on AFN Sports or stream it LIVE on AFN Now! Get AFN Now today for free wherever you get your favorite apps. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 08:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 912214
    VIRIN: 240201-A-DY568-3306
    Filename: DOD_110112905
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BIG Game on AFN Now, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Stuttgart
    AFN Now

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT