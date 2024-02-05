B-roll of 52nd Maintenance Group quarterly load competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll compilation of the 52nd Maintenance Group quarterly load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. Every quarter, a load crew from each unit goes head-to-head in a competition that tests their weapons knowledge, speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)