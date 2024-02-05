Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of 52nd Maintenance Group quarterly load competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll compilation of the 52nd Maintenance Group quarterly load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. Every quarter, a load crew from each unit goes head-to-head in a competition that tests their weapons knowledge, speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912213
    VIRIN: 240202-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112889
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    52nd FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    Load Competition
    Saber Nation
    52nd MXG

