    10th AAMDC commanding general qualifies at the 5-4 ADA Hand Grenade Range

    BY, GERMANY

    12.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general, goes through the six stations of the blank hand grenade simulation Dec. 12 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery hosted a hand grenade live fire range. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912209
    VIRIN: 231212-A-JK865-2092
    Filename: DOD_110112873
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: BY, DE

