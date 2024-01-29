U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general, goes through the six stations of the blank hand grenade simulation Dec. 12 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery hosted a hand grenade live fire range. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|12.12.2023
|02.06.2024 03:54
|Video Productions
|912209
|231212-A-JK865-2092
|DOD_110112873
|00:01:14
|BY, DE
|1
|1
This work, 10th AAMDC commanding general qualifies at the 5-4 ADA Hand Grenade Range, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
