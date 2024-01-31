Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: January 31, 2024

    JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, in the Republic Of Korea, emergency responders perform a pre-accident drill at Desiderio Army Airfield on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and in Okinawa, U.S. Marines execute a demolition range at the Central Training Area.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 23:54
    Location: JP

    japan
    army
    Pacific news

