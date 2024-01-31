Pacific News: January 31, 2024

On this Pacific News: The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, in the Republic Of Korea, emergency responders perform a pre-accident drill at Desiderio Army Airfield on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and in Okinawa, U.S. Marines execute a demolition range at the Central Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 23:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912199
|VIRIN:
|240131-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112681
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
