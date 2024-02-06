Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: February 6, 2024

    JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Guam U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 conduct flight operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Operation Flintlock’s 80th anniversary commemoration ceremony kicks off in the Marshall Islands, and Lt Gen Omar Jones, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, visited U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    joint
    japan
    marines
    Pacific News

