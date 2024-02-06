On this Pacific News: In Guam U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 conduct flight operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Operation Flintlock’s 80th anniversary commemoration ceremony kicks off in the Marshall Islands, and Lt Gen Omar Jones, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, visited U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 23:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912198
|VIRIN:
|240206-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112680
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: February 6, 2024, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
