Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group participate in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. The 51st MDG medics prepare daily for any contingencies if and when they occur, with the foremost priority being ready to fight tonight. During the training event, 80 simulated patients arrived with a range of injuries including lacerations, severe burns, hearing loss and altered mental states. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 23:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912197
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-VU029-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112679
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
