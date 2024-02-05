Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912197" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group participate in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. The 51st MDG medics prepare daily for any contingencies if and when they occur, with the foremost priority being ready to fight tonight. During the training event, 80 simulated patients arrived with a range of injuries including ​​lacerations, severe burns, hearing loss and altered mental states. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)