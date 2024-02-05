Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group participate in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. The 51st MDG medics prepare daily for any contingencies if and when they occur, with the foremost priority being ready to fight tonight. During the training event, 80 simulated patients arrived with a range of injuries including ​​lacerations, severe burns, hearing loss and altered mental states. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 23:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912197
    VIRIN: 240201-F-VU029-2001
    Filename: DOD_110112679
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    mass casualty
    Beverly Midnight
    51st MDG
    BM24-1

