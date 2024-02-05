U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing respond to a simulated building fire with injured Airmen during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912196
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-VU029-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110112678
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Simulated fire, real determination during BM24-1, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT