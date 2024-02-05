Simulated fire, real determination during BM24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 51st Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated fire during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)