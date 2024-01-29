A spot produced for AFN highlighting the US Army Reserve Soldiers in South Korea. There are unique opportunities for Reserve component Soldiers to continue serving in the US Army Reserve while living in Korea. Two Army Reserve units permanently stationed at Camp Humphreys in South Korea work together with Active Component and Republic of Korea Army forces to maintain readiness in defense of the Pacific. Supporting real world missions while adhering to the highest levels of readiness, an assignment with either the 658 Regional Support Group or USARPAC-SU Korea Detachment is filled with unique experiences for Army Reserve Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 22:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|912189
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-ZZ999-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110112660
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Super Bowl 658 Regional Support Group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT