    AFN Super Bowl 658 Regional Support Group

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    A spot produced for AFN highlighting the US Army Reserve Soldiers in South Korea. There are unique opportunities for Reserve component Soldiers to continue serving in the US Army Reserve while living in Korea. Two Army Reserve units permanently stationed at Camp Humphreys in South Korea work together with Active Component and Republic of Korea Army forces to maintain readiness in defense of the Pacific. Supporting real world missions while adhering to the highest levels of readiness, an assignment with either the 658 Regional Support Group or USARPAC-SU Korea Detachment is filled with unique experiences for Army Reserve Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 22:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912189
    VIRIN: 240201-A-ZZ999-1008
    Filename: DOD_110112660
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army
    USARPAC-SU
    658 Regional Support Group

