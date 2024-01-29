AFN Super Bowl 658 Regional Support Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA 02.01.2024 Courtesy Video 8th Army

A spot produced for AFN highlighting the US Army Reserve Soldiers in South Korea. There are unique opportunities for Reserve component Soldiers to continue serving in the US Army Reserve while living in Korea. Two Army Reserve units permanently stationed at Camp Humphreys in South Korea work together with Active Component and Republic of Korea Army forces to maintain readiness in defense of the Pacific. Supporting real world missions while adhering to the highest levels of readiness, an assignment with either the 658 Regional Support Group or USARPAC-SU Korea Detachment is filled with unique experiences for Army Reserve Soldiers.