2024 Lunar New Years Event: Jeff Nagan

Jeff Nagan, director of public affairs at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks about the 2024 Lunar New Year event at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2024. The event was held to show appreciation for local community leaders and officials. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 03:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912186
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-WM701-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110112600
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
