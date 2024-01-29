Members from the 51st Comptroller Squadron simulate an office injury during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. Airmen were tested during BM24-1 to perform basic life-saving techniques known as tactical combat casualty care to stabilize trauma patients until medical personnel arrive. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912180
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110112588
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CPTS performs TCCC during BM24-1, by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
