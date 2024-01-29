Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CPTS performs TCCC during BM24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members from the 51st Comptroller Squadron simulate an office injury during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. Airmen were tested during BM24-1 to perform basic life-saving techniques known as tactical combat casualty care to stabilize trauma patients until medical personnel arrive. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912180
    VIRIN: 240129-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112588
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    This work, 51st CPTS performs TCCC during BM24-1, by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    readiness
    training
    Beverly Midnight
    BM24

