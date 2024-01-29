51st CPTS performs TCCC during BM24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 51st Comptroller Squadron simulate an office injury during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. Airmen were tested during BM24-1 to perform basic life-saving techniques known as tactical combat casualty care to stabilize trauma patients until medical personnel arrive. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)