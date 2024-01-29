Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Wing

    The Utah Air and Army National Guard conducted a joint exercise at various military installations around Utah on Feb. 3, 2024. This exercise demonstrates the state's commitment to innovative military strategies and readiness to face evolving threats. The exercise focuses on training Airmen and joint forces across Utah, including six Army and Air Force units, in planning and executing missions swiftly and effectively, especially in unpredictable scenarios and contested environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912175
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-CO660-1881
    Filename: DOD_110112444
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UTNG
    151WG
    EXPERSES

