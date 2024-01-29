Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The Utah Air and Army National Guard conducted a joint exercise at various military installations around Utah on Feb. 3, 2024. This exercise demonstrates the state's commitment to innovative military strategies and readiness to face evolving threats. The exercise focuses on training Airmen and joint forces across Utah, including six Army and Air Force units, in planning and executing missions swiftly and effectively, especially in unpredictable scenarios and contested environments.