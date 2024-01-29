Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval District Washington Prepares for Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2024

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2024 begins today. Get ready for two weeks of our security personnel perfecting their tactics and honing their skills to ensure they remain ready to defend our installations at all times.

    You may notice increased security activities both inside and outside our installations. While there may be occasional delays entering and departing, and increased traffic around the area, rest assured we've made every effort to minimize disruptions to our everyday installations' operations. Please stay in the loop by following our installation pages and our page for real-time updates on exercise impacts.

    Thank you for your understanding and endless patience throughout this exercise! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 17:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912169
    VIRIN: 240130-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110112371
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval District Washington Prepares for Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2024, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NDW
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    Reel
    CSSC 24

