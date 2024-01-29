Naval District Washington Prepares for Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2024 begins today. Get ready for two weeks of our security personnel perfecting their tactics and honing their skills to ensure they remain ready to defend our installations at all times.



You may notice increased security activities both inside and outside our installations. While there may be occasional delays entering and departing, and increased traffic around the area, rest assured we've made every effort to minimize disruptions to our everyday installations' operations. Please stay in the loop by following our installation pages and our page for real-time updates on exercise impacts.



Thank you for your understanding and endless patience throughout this exercise! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting.)