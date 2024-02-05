Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCBC Gulfport - CS-SC24 Day 1 - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    B-Roll from Day 1 of Exercise Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2024 at Gulfport, Miss. Feb. 5, 2024. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24) is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Continental United States Navy installations. The exercise is scheduled Feb. 5 – Feb 16. Citadel Shield is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. (U.S. Navy Video by Jovi Prevot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912165
    VIRIN: 240205-N-IX958-3673
    Filename: DOD_110112327
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCBC Gulfport - CS-SC24 Day 1 - B-Roll, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CS-SC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT