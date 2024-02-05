NCBC Gulfport - CS-SC24 Day 1 - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll from Day 1 of Exercise Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2024 at Gulfport, Miss. Feb. 5, 2024. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24) is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Continental United States Navy installations. The exercise is scheduled Feb. 5 – Feb 16. Citadel Shield is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. (U.S. Navy Video by Jovi Prevot)