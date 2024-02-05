B-Roll from Day 1 of Exercise Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2024 at Gulfport, Miss. Feb. 5, 2024. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24) is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Continental United States Navy installations. The exercise is scheduled Feb. 5 – Feb 16. Citadel Shield is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. (U.S. Navy Video by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912165
|VIRIN:
|240205-N-IX958-3673
|Filename:
|DOD_110112327
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCBC Gulfport - CS-SC24 Day 1 - B-Roll, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
