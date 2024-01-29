Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Expeditionary Center, Battalion Mass Tactical Week

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Pope Army Airfield teamed up with the U.S Army to execute Battalion Mass Tactical Week. Events like these help Airmen focus on meeting the Army’s scatter plan – strategically spreading paratroopers, heavy equipment and container delivery systems. Anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912151
    VIRIN: 240205-F-MA925-4710
    Filename: DOD_110111871
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, Battalion Mass Tactical Week, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF EC

