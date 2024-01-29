Around the Expeditionary Center, Battalion Mass Tactical Week

Pope Army Airfield teamed up with the U.S Army to execute Battalion Mass Tactical Week. Events like these help Airmen focus on meeting the Army’s scatter plan – strategically spreading paratroopers, heavy equipment and container delivery systems. Anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912151
|VIRIN:
|240205-F-MA925-4710
|Filename:
|DOD_110111871
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
