    Military Health Honors Women in Military Medicine

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    On the battlefield and off. Yesterday and today. Women in military health have been more than doctors or nurses. They're role models. They're leaders and heroes. Here's to all that women do. The Military Health System honors women in military health.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 15:47
    Location: US

    TAGS

    women's health
    military health
    International Women's Day
    MHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial

