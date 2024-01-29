Military Health Honors Women in Military Medicine

On the battlefield and off. Yesterday and today. Women in military health have been more than doctors or nurses. They're role models. They're leaders and heroes. Here's to all that women do. The Military Health System honors women in military health.
