B-Roll package of U.S. Air Force 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster IIIs performing Semi-Prepared Runway Operations and defensive flying techniques during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 28, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
This work, 14th Airlift Squadron trains on SPRO and defensive flying techniques during exercise Bamboo Eagle, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
