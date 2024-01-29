Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th Airlift Squadron performs Semi-Prepared Runway Operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    B-Roll package of U.S. Air Force 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster IIIs performing Semi-Prepared Runway Operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 29, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912143
    VIRIN: 240129-F-EM228-7001
    Filename: DOD_110111727
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Airlift Squadron performs Semi-Prepared Runway Operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    14 AS
    SPRO
    BENAFB
    BambooEagle

