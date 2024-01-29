14th Airlift Squadron performs Semi-Prepared Runway Operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package of U.S. Air Force 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster IIIs performing Semi-Prepared Runway Operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 29, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)