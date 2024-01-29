Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle 14th AS Loadmaster SSgt Miller-Assous

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Interview of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Nicholas Miller-Assous, a loadmaster assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 30, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912137
    VIRIN: 240130-F-EM228-9001
    Filename: DOD_110111693
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: US

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 14th AS Loadmaster SSgt Miller-Assous, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

