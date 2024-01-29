Bamboo Eagle 14th AS Loadmaster SSgt Miller-Assous

Interview of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Nicholas Miller-Assous, a loadmaster assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 30, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
