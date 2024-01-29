Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14th AS Receives fuel during Bamboo Eagle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    B-Roll package of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron receiving fuel from a KC-10 Extender during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 31, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912135
    VIRIN: 240131-F-EM228-7001
    Filename: DOD_110111680
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th AS Receives fuel during Bamboo Eagle, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    14AS
    BENAFB
    BambooEagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT