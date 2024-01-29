B-Roll package of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron receiving fuel from a KC-10 Extender during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 31, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912135
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-EM228-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110111680
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 14th AS Receives fuel during Bamboo Eagle, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
