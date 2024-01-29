124th in 124- February 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s 124th in 124, learn about the Installation Deployment Officer and the Logistics Readiness Squadron Plans and Integration section and the work that goes into to deploying unit members. Check it out along with the most recent news from the wing!