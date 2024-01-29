In this month’s 124th in 124, learn about the Installation Deployment Officer and the Logistics Readiness Squadron Plans and Integration section and the work that goes into to deploying unit members. Check it out along with the most recent news from the wing!
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 13:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912128
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-YH478-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110111567
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|GOWEN FIELD, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th in 124- February 2024, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
