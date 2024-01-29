Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th in 124- February 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOWEN FIELD, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    In this month’s 124th in 124, learn about the Installation Deployment Officer and the Logistics Readiness Squadron Plans and Integration section and the work that goes into to deploying unit members. Check it out along with the most recent news from the wing!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 13:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912128
    VIRIN: 240204-Z-YH478-1002
    Filename: DOD_110111567
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: GOWEN FIELD, ID, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124- February 2024, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Idaho National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT