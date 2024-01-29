6th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2024

The 6th Brigade Army ROTC “Titan” Ranger Challenge brings together the brigade’s top 10 teams annually to determine which two programs will be representing the brigade in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in April.
|01.26.2024
|02.05.2024 12:54
|B-Roll
|912121
|240126-A-RU014-7257
|DOD_110111472
|00:08:30
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|1
|1
