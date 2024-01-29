6th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 6th Brigade Army ROTC “Titan” Ranger Challenge brings together the brigade’s top 10 teams annually to determine which two programs will be representing the brigade in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in April.