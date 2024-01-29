Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2024

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The 6th Brigade Army ROTC “Titan” Ranger Challenge brings together the brigade’s top 10 teams annually to determine which two programs will be representing the brigade in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in April.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912121
    VIRIN: 240126-A-RU014-7257
    Filename: DOD_110111472
    Length: 00:08:30
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    USACC
    6th Brigade Army ROTC
    Titan Brigade

