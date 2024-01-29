Michelle Green, STARBASE program instructor, speaks on the STARBASE program at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. STARBASE is a premier educational program where students participate in challenging activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 12:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912120
|VIRIN:
|240123-X-NY190-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110111393
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside AATS: STARBASE, by SrA Samuel Becker, A1C Spencer Contreras and TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT