    Inside AATS: STARBASE

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker, Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras and Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Michelle Green, STARBASE program instructor, speaks on the STARBASE program at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. STARBASE is a premier educational program where students participate in challenging activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 12:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912120
    VIRIN: 240123-X-NY190-1002
    Filename: DOD_110111393
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AATS: STARBASE, by SrA Samuel Becker, A1C Spencer Contreras and TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STARBASE
    AATS
    Patrick Space Force Base
    SLD45
    Inside AATS

