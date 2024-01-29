Inside AATS: Vulcan VC2S rocket's first certification mission

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. David Schill, Space Launch Delta 45 Vulcan Centaur material leader, discusses the United Launch Alliance's Vulcan VC2S rocket's first certification mission from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 5, 2024. Cert-1 will deliver the Astrobotic Peregrine commercial lunar lander into a highly elliptical orbit more than 220,000 miles above Earth to intercept the moon and will carry a Celeste's Memorial Spaceflight payload into deep space. (U.S. Space Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 12:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912116
|VIRIN:
|240205-X-BY642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110111361
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
