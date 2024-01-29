U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief deliver welcome remarks for Tampa Bay AirFest, Jan. 25, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base. Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 is scheduled to take place March 29-30 at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912112
|VIRIN:
|240205-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110111308
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill Command Team welcomes visitors to Tampa Bay AirFest 2024, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT