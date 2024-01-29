Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Command Team welcomes visitors to Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief deliver welcome remarks for Tampa Bay AirFest, Jan. 25, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base. Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 is scheduled to take place March 29-30 at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912109
    VIRIN: 240205-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_110111258
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    This work, MacDill Command Team welcomes visitors to Tampa Bay AirFest 2024, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Airfest
    Tampa Bay Airfest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

