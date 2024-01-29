Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breacher Company Squad Movement Exercise 2024

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    01.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers with Breacher Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne rehearse exercise team movements at Cincu Training Area, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. The unit conducted a week-long squad live fire exercise to increase Air Assault proficiency, validate outstanding mission essential tasks, enhance lethality in a complex operational environment, improve interoperability with NATO forces, and train in mission command. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912105
    VIRIN: 240130-A-DM107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110110982
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CINCU, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breacher Company Squad Movement Exercise 2024, by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3BCT
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    CombatReady
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

