U.S. soldiers with Breacher Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne rehearse exercise team movements at Cincu Training Area, Romania, Jan. 30, 2024. The unit conducted a week-long squad live fire exercise to increase Air Assault proficiency, validate outstanding mission essential tasks, enhance lethality in a complex operational environment, improve interoperability with NATO forces, and train in mission command. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912105
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-DM107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110110982
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CINCU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Breacher Company Squad Movement Exercise 2024, by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT