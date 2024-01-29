Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4/2CR M17 Range

    GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire M17 pistols during weapons qualification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

