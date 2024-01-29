Army Nurse Corps Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Ola Obermuller, public health nurse, 167th Medical Augmentation Detachment, 512th Field Hospital, conducts an interview for Army Nurse Corps Anniversary on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2024. The Army Nurse Corps was established by Congress on Feb. 2, 1901, as a permanent corps within the U.S. Army Medical Department. Before that, nurses were hired under contract or chosen from among the relatives of the soldiers to care for the wounded and sick in tent hospitals and private homes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scott Sparks)