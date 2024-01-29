Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Nurse Corps Day

    GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Ola Obermuller, public health nurse, 167th Medical Augmentation Detachment, 512th Field Hospital, conducts an interview for Army Nurse Corps Anniversary on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2024. The Army Nurse Corps was established by Congress on Feb. 2, 1901, as a permanent corps within the U.S. Army Medical Department. Before that, nurses were hired under contract or chosen from among the relatives of the soldiers to care for the wounded and sick in tent hospitals and private homes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

    Location: DE

