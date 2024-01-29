Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF returns to Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    02.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrive back at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2024 after completing a routine training mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and detect strategic attacks against the United States and our allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912088
    VIRIN: 240203-F-EY126-3002
    Filename: DOD_110110709
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF returns to Guam, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT