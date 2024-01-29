BTF returns to Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrive back at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2024 after completing a routine training mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and detect strategic attacks against the United States and our allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)