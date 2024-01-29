U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrive back at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2024 after completing a routine training mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and detect strategic attacks against the United States and our allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912088
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-EY126-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110110709
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BTF returns to Guam, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT