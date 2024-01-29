Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Engineer Battalion conducts gunnery qualification tables

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    8th Army

    Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S. Combined Division execute qualification tables at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex January 24, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 01:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912085
    VIRIN: 240125-A-IY818-3912
    Filename: DOD_110110584
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Engineer Battalion conducts gunnery qualification tables, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID

