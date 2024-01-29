Pfc. Levani Balakos from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S. Combined Division explains some of the capabilities of the RG-31 system at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex January 24, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 01:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912084
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-IY818-4033
|Filename:
|DOD_110110583
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Engineer Battalion explains a RG-31, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT