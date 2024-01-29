Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Engineer Battalion explains a RG-31

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    8th Army

    Pfc. Levani Balakos from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S. Combined Division explains some of the capabilities of the RG-31 system at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex January 24, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 01:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912084
    VIRIN: 240124-A-IY818-4033
    Filename: DOD_110110583
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Engineer Battalion explains a RG-31, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT