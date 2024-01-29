Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video of launches from USS GRAVELY, USS CARNEY, and USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER supporting strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi targets

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912076
    VIRIN: 240203-D-D0477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110110477
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    This work, Video of launches from USS GRAVELY, USS CARNEY, and USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER supporting strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi targets, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Red Sea

